Governor Gretchen Whitmer shares ‘Michigan Summer’ playlist on Spotify

(Spotify)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Need a playlist while you’re vacationing Up North this summer?

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, whose username is BigGretchWhitmer on Spotify, has a Michigan Summer playlist for the public to enjoy.

The playlist includes Michigan artists such as Eminem, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and more.

Michiganders can listen to the playlist on Spotify while sitting back and drinking Vernors or Faygo.

