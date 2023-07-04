First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be another hot day with high temperatures in the low 90s. Most of today will be mostly sunny. We do have a small chance later in the afternoon of a stray shower or thunderstorm popping up. Tonight our chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase with a cold front slowly approaching the area. Any thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall. Just west of Lansing and Jackson a Marginal Risk of severe weather is being forecast by the Storm Prediction Center. The biggest threat would be gusty winds with any thunderstorms tonight.

The slow moving cold front will pass over the area Thursday and with the front in the area scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected. We will be cooler Thursday with high temperatures near 80º The chance of rain should diminish as we head into Thursday evening.

Friday and the weekend will be comfortable with high temperatures each day near 80º. Friday plan on mostly sunny skies. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with just a small chance each day of a stray shower or thunderstorm developing and passing through the area.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 5, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 98° 1911

Lansing Record Low: 37° 1972

Jackson Record High: 103º 1911

Jackson Record Low: 43º 1972

