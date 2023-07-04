Advertise With Us

Escaped teen homicide suspect found, in custody

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is searching for teen homicide suspect Jameion Peterson after they say he escaped the juvenile detention center Monday.(Saginaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Meg McLeod and Megan Paladino
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office reports an escaped teen homicide suspect has been found and is in custody.

Jameion Peterson, 14, escaped from the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center Monday.

He’s accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister Na’mylah Turner Moore.

The sheriff’s office said he escaped around 5:35 p.m. Monday, July 3 from the facility in Saginaw Township. He was brought into custody around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It’s not clear how Jameion escaped the center or where he was found. Stay with TV5 for any updates.

