Amber Alert still active; police detail suspect’s route

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - An Amber Alert suspect has been arrested by police in St. Clair Shores but the 2-year-old girl he’s accused of kidnapping is still missing, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Officials put out an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Wynter Smith about 12:30 a.m. Monday, July 3. Wynter was last seen with 26-year-old Rashad Trice. Trice was arrested about 5:50 a.m. on Monday. The Amber Alert is still active, though.

The Lansing Police Department is now working with the FBI and law enforcement in Detroit. An image of the possible route Trice took with the 2-year-old was posted to Lansing Police Department’s Facebook page on Monday night. It is asking everyone to keep their eyes out as they travel. The route started in Lansing, headed eastbound on I-96 to eastbound I-94 in Detroit.

Wynter was kidnapped by Trice after he’s accused of stabbing her mother on Sunday, July 2, according to police. The two had a relationship but Trice is not Wynter’s father.

The 22-year-old mother is in the hospital and is in stable condition, according to Lansing police.

Wynter’s grandmother, Sharon Eddings, said she is keeping faith Wynter is found alive.

“I’ve seen some miracles. I have miracles in my life. When I thought I was out and somebody would come through and you know for a fact that they were sent by God. So, I have that to lean on,” she said.

Wynter was last seen with Trice on July 2 about 11:30 p.m. on the south side of Lansing in a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala, according to law enforcement.

Wynter Smith has braided shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with rainbows.

If you know any information, contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

