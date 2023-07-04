Advertise With Us

Amber Alert still active; police detail suspect’s route

Keep your eye out for Wynter if you travel on two interstates
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the...
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Smith.(Lansing Police Department)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - An Amber Alert suspect has been arrested by police in St. Clair Shores but the 2-year-old girl he’s accused of kidnapping is still missing, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Officials put out an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Wynter Smith about 12:30 a.m. Monday, July 3. Wynter was last seen with 26-year-old Rashad Trice. Trice was arrested about 5:50 a.m. on Monday. The Amber Alert is still active, though.

The Lansing Police Department is now working with the FBI and law enforcement in Detroit. An image of the possible route Trice took with the 2-year-old was posted to Lansing Police Department’s Facebook page on Monday night. It is asking everyone to keep their eyes out as they travel. The route started in Lansing, headed eastbound on I-96 to eastbound I-94 in Detroit.

Police are asking you to keep your eye out as you travel. The route started in Lansing, headed...
Police are asking you to keep your eye out as you travel. The route started in Lansing, headed eastbound on I-96 to eastbound I-94 in Detroit.(Lansing Police Department)

Wynter was kidnapped by Trice after he’s accused of stabbing her mother on Sunday, July 2, according to police. The two had a relationship but Trice is not Wynter’s father.

The 22-year-old mother is in the hospital and is in stable condition, according to Lansing police.

Wynter’s grandmother, Sharon Eddings, said she is keeping faith Wynter is found alive.

“I’ve seen some miracles. I have miracles in my life. When I thought I was out and somebody would come through and you know for a fact that they were sent by God. So, I have that to lean on,” she said.

Wynter was last seen with Trice on July 2 about 11:30 p.m. on the south side of Lansing in a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala, according to law enforcement.

Wynter Smith has braided shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with rainbows.

If you know any information, contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

UPDATE 7/3 5:50 a.m.: Rashad Trice has been arrested in St. Clair Shores and is in police custody. 2-year-old Wynter...

Posted by Lansing Police Department on Sunday, July 2, 2023
Read Next:
Volunteers clean up following finale of Bay City Fireworks Fest
Sunday was the big clean-up after the finale of the Bay City Fireworks Festival.
Man charged, accused of threatening others with gun
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Michigan’s new hands-free law takes effect
Hands-free driving law
Traffic stop prevents woman from falling victim to scam
Scam Alert

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police clocks driver going over 100 mph on highway
5 injured in shooting after altercation during party in Lansing
Wynter Cole Smith
FBI offering $25,000 reward for information leading to missing 2-year-old Lansing girl
Wynter Cole Smith
Lansing 2-year-old still missing, reports of her being found ‘untrue,’ police say
5 injured in 2-car crash on Larch Street in Lansing

Latest News

Your Health: Chasing the Ghost of Nerve Pain
Your Health: Chasing the Ghost of Nerve Pain
Train like a trooper, with a trooper
Wynter Cole Smith
Authorities to give update on missing 2-year-old Lansing girl
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office lobby services closed due to broken air conditioner
Enjoy Raspberries with Studio 10's Tidbit