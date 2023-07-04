5 injured in shooting after altercation during party in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five people were injured in a shooting after an altercation at a party early Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at 6520 Mercantile Way at around 2 a.m. on July 4.

According to officials, four Black males in their 20s and one Hispanic male in his 20s were injured in the shooting. Three are listed as stable, and two are in critical condition.

Police said the incident is isolated, there is no threat to the public at this time and no suspects are in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.