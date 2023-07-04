3 seriously injured in crash on Larch Street in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a crash that injured three people Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at northbound Larch Street between Michigan Avenue and Shiawassee Street on July 4 at around 6:30 a.m.

Three women from one vehicle are in serious condition, and another was pinned under a car.

Officials said one person fled the scene.

The road is expected to reopen in about three to four hours.

