3 seriously injured in crash on Larch Street in Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a crash that injured three people Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at northbound Larch Street between Michigan Avenue and Shiawassee Street on July 4 at around 6:30 a.m.

Three women from one vehicle are in serious condition, and another was pinned under a car.

Officials said one person fled the scene.

The road is expected to reopen in about three to four hours.

