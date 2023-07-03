US-127 business route resurfacing in Ithaca starting soon

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $313,000 in resurfacing the US-127 business route.

MDOT said the project will begin, Monday, July 10.

The resurfacing is estimated to be completed sometime in August, MDOT said.

Drivers should be prepared for traffic shifts or lane closures during this time, but both directions will remain open at all times during the construction.

MDOT said the work will improve the safety and operations of the roadways, along with a smoother driving surface that will extend the life of the road.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.