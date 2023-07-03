Traffic alert: Washington Avenue at I-96 to close for several months

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Washington Avenue in Lansing will be closed at I-96 for construction Wednesday.

According to city officials, Washington Avenue will be closed between Fisher Drive and Edgewood Boulevard. The northbound lanes were closed at the end of May, but starting Wednesday, all lanes will be closed.

Northbound drivers will be detoured east on Willoughby Road, north on Cedar Street, and west on Edgewood Boulevard back to Washington Avenue.

Southbound drivers will be detoured east on Edgewood Boulevard, south on Cedar Street and west on on Willoughby Road back to Washington Avenue.

The closure is expected to last until Nov. 15.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing's official website

