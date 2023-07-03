Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Rickie wins Rocket and Yzerplan moves in motion

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fred Heumann is in for Tim as we talk about Rickie Fowler winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit over the weekend. Plus we discuss the moves Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings made as free agency opened on Saturday.

