Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of missed court hearing scam

CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a potential phone scammer trying to steal money.

According to authorities, someone calls and claims to be working for Shiawassee County and will claim the person missed a court hearing as a state witness they were subpoenaed for.

The caller said they had to collect fines of $3,000 and reportedly mentions Judge Stewart’s name multiple times. The call is fraudulent.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that law enforcement will never ask them to purchase gift cards and provide the codes on the back.

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

