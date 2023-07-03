Advertise With Us

Poll: Frankenmuth in top 50 favorite affordable vacation spots

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – A survey placed Frankenmuth in the top 50 for favorite affordable vacation destinations in 2023.

FamilyDestinationGuide.org surveyed 3,000 families to ask which affordable destination they’d most like to visit this year, and Frankenmuth placed 42nd on that list.

The company said the Bavarian-inspired town had a lot of fun things to offer families, such as the Riverwalk, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, and the Michigan Military and Space Heroes Museum.

Petoskey placed 99th, and Traverse City placed 110th overall.

Long Island, New York took the top spot as the most affordable vacation destination in the country.

