Poll: Frankenmuth in top 50 favorite affordable vacation spots

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – A survey placed Frankenmuth in the top 50 for favorite affordable vacation destinations in 2023.

FamilyDestinationGuide.org surveyed 3,000 families to ask which affordable destination they’d most like to visit this year, and Frankenmuth placed 42nd on that list.

The company said the Bavarian-inspired town had a lot of fun things to offer families, such as the Riverwalk, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, and the Michigan Military and Space Heroes Museum.

Petoskey placed 99th, and Traverse City placed 110th overall.

Long Island, New York took the top spot as the most affordable vacation destination in the country.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.