Part of Grand Avenue in Lansing closing for fireworks show

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of Grand Avenue will be closed Tuesday for the Independence Day Fireworks Show.

Grand Avenue between Saginaw Street and Shiawassee Street will be closed beginning around 2 p.m. on July 4. The closure is expected to reopen shortly after the fireworks show that night.

Contact the Public Service Department at (517) 483-4456 for more information.

