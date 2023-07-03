Advertise With Us

Part of Grand Avenue in Lansing closing for fireworks show

(City of Lansing Public Service Department)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of Grand Avenue will be closed Tuesday for the Independence Day Fireworks Show.

Grand Avenue between Saginaw Street and Shiawassee Street will be closed beginning around 2 p.m. on July 4. The closure is expected to reopen shortly after the fireworks show that night.

Contact the Public Service Department at (517) 483-4456 for more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing 2-year-old still missing following Amber Alert, FBI involved in search
Missing Eaton County man found
Lansing police pursue suspect in connection to car shooting
Mackinac Bridge traffic from Mackinaw City looking north, Saturday, July 1, 2023
Significant traffic backups on Mackinac Bridge entering Upper Michigan
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen minors, police say

Latest News

Lansing 2-year-old still missing following Amber Alert, FBI involved in search
Howell Area Fire Department now ready 24/7 after new staffing change
Michigan man accused of striking an officer during the US Capitol attack is arrested in Florida
Haslett Library hosts gallery featuring local artist