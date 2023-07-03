Part of Grand Avenue in Lansing closing for fireworks show
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of Grand Avenue will be closed Tuesday for the Independence Day Fireworks Show.
Grand Avenue between Saginaw Street and Shiawassee Street will be closed beginning around 2 p.m. on July 4. The closure is expected to reopen shortly after the fireworks show that night.
Contact the Public Service Department at (517) 483-4456 for more information.
