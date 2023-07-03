Mid-Michigan Matters: Having a health landscape
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a significant dry period, Mid-Michigan has seen rain and there’s more around the corner.
Marcus Duck, with the Michigan State University Department of Horticulture, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to let you know what you can do to take care of your plants and lawns.
More: Mid-Michigan Matters
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.