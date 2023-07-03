Michigan State University graduate reflects on reporting on Ukrainian war

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Michigan State University student who spent time as a journalist in Ukraine is opening up about what he saw.

“It’s hard to comprehend from the TV screen what you see when you are there,” said Branislav Ondrasik. ”The country is basically absolutely devastated.”

Ondrasik won the most prestigious journalism prize in Slovakia for his reporting on the war’s impact on the Ukrainian people. He emphasized,

“Anywhere in Ukraine, you can basically die from the rocket attacks that the Russians are waging,” Ondrasik said.

Slovakian-born journalist Ondrasik spent months documenting stories of the people in war-torn Ukraine. He aimed to find stories of common people with incredible inspirational stories. Ondrasik volunteered to cover the war in Ukraine, even paying out of pocket to travel to the front lines.

According to the United Nations, almost 9,000 civilians have been killed and another 15,000 injured in Ukraine since the war began in February of 2022.

“I imagine it would be like Europe after World War II. It would look like Ukraine,” Ondrasik said. “There is almost not a single building untouched in some of the cities.”

Ondrasik studied at Michigan State University and credits the lessons he learned there for helping him understand journalism and the importance of media in covering this international conflict.

He recalled his emotions when he saw parts of Ukraine that were riddled with bombs.

“There were like 10 houses, and only one was still standing, and people still live there,” Ordrasik said. “How could they live there?”

Ondrasik hopes that by sharing these stories, countries like the United States will continue to support the efforts of the Ukrainian people. He expressed his desire to return to Ukraine and follow up on some of the stories he worked on.

