Mason woman honored with President’s Volunteer Service Award

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman from Mason was recognized by President Joe Biden for her dedication to community service.

Christine Igl earned the President’s Volunteer Service Award for more than 4,000 community service hours.

Igl had spent time working at AmeriCorps, an organization that helps strengthen communities across the country. She also volunteered at Holton High School, about 20 miles outside Muskegon, where she helped walk students through the college admittance process.

“Community service has always been part of my life, and it’s always been something I valued,” Igl said. “I hope students will see this and be inspired to get involved in their communities. I want them to understand the numerous benefits of civic engagement and how impactful it is to the communities they serve.”

