Lavender Festival kicks off in Webberville

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Lavender Festival in Webberville kicked off Monday.

The festival takes place at the Ocimeae Lavender Farm as part of their grand opening, dedicated to the full bloom of the flowers. People were able to enjoy “U-Pick,” where they were able to find the perfect lavender gift. The event featured art, food, crafts and more.

“Primarily this year is ‘U-Pick.’ Some of the products that we’ve had a chance to create, as well as just bringing the family together and a way to escape from some of the noise of 4th of July celebrations,” said Tom Smith, with Ocimeae Farms.

There are a couple of other lavender festivals happening in Mid-Michigan. The “U-Pick” festival ends Friday.

