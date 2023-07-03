Advertise With Us

Lansing stable promotes confidence, inclusion for students with disabilities

‘We’re kind of a hidden gem’
By Erin Bowling
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Helping people with disabilities build the social skills they need and grab life by the reins - even when it might seem difficult.

That’s what students with disabilities are practicing at the Equine Center for Learning in Lansing.

Everyone, including wheelchair users, can ride a horse. At this horse stable in Lansing, you can find cowboys and cowgirls aged 5 to 75 who don’t let their disabilities define them.

“We won high point,” said Abigail Marvin. “I scored highest overall.”

Marvin has autism, fibromyalgia, Ehlers-Danlos, and arthritis. She has been riding horses at the Equine Center for Learning since she was six years old.

“And it has helped me so much in this life,” Marvin said. “I’ve found they’re so helpful with my anxiety and depression and I have had so much fun.”

No matter your size, age, or ability level, the Equine Center for Learning will help you find an animal that works for you.

“They have done a great job accommodating me in this because they make sure I easily get in the saddle,” Marvin said. “We use the ramp to get on versus having me swing up so my hip doesn’t dislocate.”

For wheelchair users, the center has a lift, individualizing each experience to fit the needs of every rider. Students said the center has increased their level of focus and their confidence. On the last day of their “Everything Horse Summer Camp,” these riders showed off their newfound skills and newfound confidence.

“I was really nervous at first because there was a lot of people,” said Jalen Morris.

But once they got started, they felt more confident.

“I feel way better. I’m probably going to come back and feed them carrots,” Morris said.

Their program manager says horses have a special ability to connect when human interaction can seem overwhelming, especially for those with disabilities.

“They can sense your emotion, they can sense how you’re feeling, they can sense your heartbeat, they know if you’re anxious, stressed, nervous, anything like that,” said program manager Lena Edson. “So you don’t have to talk to the horse to be your teammate.”

The Equine Center for Learning is funded by the Lansing School District and has free options for its students. However, they accept all riders and volunteers for camps, lessons, tours, and more.

