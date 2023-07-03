Kicking off the week with some heat and the morning’s headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re finally out of the air quality alerts that held on for most of last week and we got some much-needed rainfall over the weekend. As we get ready to start a new month, heat and humidity make an appearance. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares how long the humid conditions will last. Plus Taylor Gattoni shares the headlines you need to start your week and we look at what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
- Hot 4th of July
- Amber Alert suspect arrested, Lansing 2-year-old still missing
- Firework stand owners share what it takes to run their business
- Significant traffic backups on Mackinac Bridge entering Upper Michigan
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 3, 2023
- Average High: 83º Average Low 60º
- Lansing Record High: 99° 1966
- Lansing Record Low: 43° 1895
- Jackson Record High: 102º 1911
- Jackson Record Low: 42º 1942
