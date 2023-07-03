Advertise With Us

Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks person of interest in theft investigation

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff's Office at 989-779-3307.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying someone.

According to authorities, they are persons of interest in a theft investigation. Further details were not revealed.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at 989-779-3307. Tips can be made anonymously through the county website.

