Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks person of interest in theft investigation
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying someone.
According to authorities, they are persons of interest in a theft investigation. Further details were not revealed.
Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at 989-779-3307. Tips can be made anonymously through the county website.
