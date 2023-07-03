Advertise With Us

Howell Area Fire Department now ready 24/7 after new staffing change

(Howell Area Fire Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - With a new staffing change, the Howell Area Fire Department is now ready to respond to calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The fire department announced beginning on Sunday, July 2, Howell Area Fire Station 20 will be staffed by three firefighters 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Pictured is the first crew to ever work a true 24-hour shift at the fire department—from left to right, Lt. Chris Mazer, FF Nick Hess and FF Dan Taylor.

