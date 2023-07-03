Hot and humid afternoon ahead
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we start a new month, heat and humidity make an appearance. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares how long the humid conditions will last and if we’ll have clear skies for the 4th of July. Plus Taylor Gattoni checks in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 3, 2023
- Average High: 83º Average Low 60º
- Lansing Record High: 99° 1966
- Lansing Record Low: 43° 1895
- Jackson Record High: 102º 1911
- Jackson Record Low: 42º 1942
