Hillsdale police seek missing Polaris side-by-side

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Hillsdale are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen Polaris side-by-side.

According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen out of the city of Hillsdale. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or suspects involved is asked to contact the Hillsdale Police Department at 517-437-6481.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.