Hillsdale police seek missing Polaris side-by-side

Anyone with information regarding the Polaris' location or suspects involved is asked to contact the Hillsdale Police Department at 517-437-6481.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Hillsdale are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen Polaris side-by-side.

According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen out of the city of Hillsdale. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or suspects involved is asked to contact the Hillsdale Police Department at 517-437-6481.

