Haslett Library hosts gallery featuring local artist

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a great way to support a local artist—dozens of people had a chance to view and buy some fresh artwork in Haslett Saturday afternoon.

Art by Jane Clouter was displayed around the friends’ room at Haslett Library. Clouter went to the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts and also worked at Michigan State as an illustrator.

Organizers at the library says all proceeds go towards the Capital Area District Library-Haslett Library.

