Grand Ledge Library begins food drive for the community

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) -The Grand Ledge community stepped up in the fight against hunger with a community food drive.

The Grand Ledge Area District Library is accepting food donations for people in need. The library listed off items for the Grand Ledge community to gather including condiments, cereals, jelly, canned fruit, and soups.

Donations would go to the GL SDA food bank and will be distributed through the food bank and the Grand Ledge Emergency Assistance Program (GLEAP).

The library will be accepting donations throughout the month during business hours.

