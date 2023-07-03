Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Sunny and hot July 4th
First Alert Weather July 4th webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Stay well hydrated if you have outdoor plans today. In typical July 4th fashion we will see plenty of sunshine and it will be hot with temperatures climbing into the low 90s this afternoon. If you are planning on going to one of the area fireworks displays this evening we will have clear skies and temperatures in the low 80s around 10 P.M. Overnight temperatures drop back to the upper 60s.

Wednesday should be another mostly sunny day and we remain hot with high temperatures in the low 90s. The humidity levels will be a touch higher Wednesday, too. Late Wednesday afternoon a stray shower or thunderstorm may pop-up. Our chance of rain goes up Wednesday night with a slow moving cold front entering the area. Rounds of showers and a thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday. First Alert: We have a Marginal Risk of severe weather Wednesday night with the front. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be the biggest risks from any thunderstorms Wednesday night. The greater risk of severe weather should stay southwest of Michigan. Thursday with the clouds and showers in the area high temperatures are back near 80º.

Some sunshine returns for Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Friday and Saturday with lower humidity levels, too.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 4, 2023

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 100° 2012
  • Lansing Record Low: 37° 1894
  • Jackson Record High: 101º 1911
  • Jackson Record Low: 44º 1968

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith
Lansing 2-year-old still missing, reports of her being found ‘untrue,’ police say
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks person of interest in theft investigation
Lansing police pursue suspect in connection to car shooting

Latest News

Sunny And Hot July 4th
Warm And Humid Afternoon
Hot 4th Of July
Trending drier heading towards the 4th of July