First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Stay well hydrated if you have outdoor plans today. In typical July 4th fashion we will see plenty of sunshine and it will be hot with temperatures climbing into the low 90s this afternoon. If you are planning on going to one of the area fireworks displays this evening we will have clear skies and temperatures in the low 80s around 10 P.M. Overnight temperatures drop back to the upper 60s.

Wednesday should be another mostly sunny day and we remain hot with high temperatures in the low 90s. The humidity levels will be a touch higher Wednesday, too. Late Wednesday afternoon a stray shower or thunderstorm may pop-up. Our chance of rain goes up Wednesday night with a slow moving cold front entering the area. Rounds of showers and a thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday. First Alert: We have a Marginal Risk of severe weather Wednesday night with the front. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be the biggest risks from any thunderstorms Wednesday night. The greater risk of severe weather should stay southwest of Michigan. Thursday with the clouds and showers in the area high temperatures are back near 80º.

Some sunshine returns for Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Friday and Saturday with lower humidity levels, too.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 4, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 100° 2012

Lansing Record Low: 37° 1894

Jackson Record High: 101º 1911

Jackson Record Low: 44º 1968

