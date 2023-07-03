Firework stand owners share what it takes to run their business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - They’re annual suppliers of Independence Day fun that come and go in a matter of weeks, but what many people don’t know, is the commitment it takes to run their favorite local firework stand.

Since June, Michigan communities have been scattered with pop-up tents, offering every variety of sparkler, mortar and smoke bomb. Most are owned by locals, who sell all they can for a few weeks, before closing up shop; however, there’s more to this seasonal job than meets the eye.

Sales are finally ramping up at John Dornbush’s Phanton Fireworks tent, which is nestled on the edge of the South Lansing Menard’s parking lot. With only a short window of time to start emptying stock, Dornbush is putting in long hours at the stand.

“I operate the tent for about two weeks,” he said. “Hours can range from, let’s say eight in the morning until 10 or 11 o’clock at night; every single day.”

Dornbush said it’s the daily unloading and loading of their on-site storage unit that requires the most legwork. But it’s a security measure that allows him to return home every night, when stand owners like Amarion Clark can’t.

“I stay in the tent. She stays in the car,” he said, gesturing to co-manager Kristin Carr. “I’m security.”

Clark is contracting with Jake’s Fireworks and set up his tent outside the Applebee’s on Cedar Street about mid-June. It’s become his temporary home, almost 40 miles from his permanent one in Jackson.

“I’m going from where I’m comfortable to being somewhere I have no idea about anybody, or what I’m really supposed to do around here,” Clark said. “Because you never really know what’s going to go on.”

Though nerve-wracking, Clark said he knows nothing will happen to the tent while he’s around and said he hasn’t witnessed anyone snooping around overnight.

This is year six as a contract firework seller for Betty Winans, this time with TNT Fireworks. Like Clark, she’s been sleeping in her tent in the Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer parking lot every night.

“We’re here for two weeks, camping out, living out of coolers and stuff like that people can shop locally in tents and stuff like that,” she said.

Overtime, this seasonal gig has become a family operation for Winan, with some relatives selling in northern Michigan communities. Winans said she always looks forward to opening her stand, even if it means camping out.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.