EGLE urges vigilance against aquatic invasive species in Michigan waters
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is urging vigilance regarding issues such as zebra mussels and the Asian carp in Michigan waters.
July 2-8 is Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week. Here’s how you can help safeguard our stunning lakes:
- Prior to and after entering the water, ensure that your boats and trailers are cleaned by removing plants and mud.
- Dispose of waste in a trash bin located away from the lake.
- Allow boats and equipment to dry for five days before launching them into a different location.
- Sanitize live wells using a bleach solution.
Residents are legally required to remove all aquatic organisms - including plants - from watercraft and trailers, and to remove all drain plugs and drain all water from bilges, ballast tanks and live wells before transporting.
