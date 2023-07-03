Advertise With Us

EGLE urges vigilance against aquatic invasive species in Michigan waters

July 2-8 is Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is urging vigilance regarding issues such as zebra mussels and the Asian carp in Michigan waters.

July 2-8 is Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week. Here’s how you can help safeguard our stunning lakes:

  • Prior to and after entering the water, ensure that your boats and trailers are cleaned by removing plants and mud.
  • Dispose of waste in a trash bin located away from the lake.
  • Allow boats and equipment to dry for five days before launching them into a different location.
  • Sanitize live wells using a bleach solution.

Residents are legally required to remove all aquatic organisms - including plants - from watercraft and trailers, and to remove all drain plugs and drain all water from bilges, ballast tanks and live wells before transporting.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith
Lansing 2-year-old still missing following Amber Alert, FBI involved in search
Missing Eaton County man found
Lansing police pursue suspect in connection to car shooting
Mackinac Bridge traffic from Mackinaw City looking north, Saturday, July 1, 2023
Significant traffic backups on Mackinac Bridge entering Upper Michigan
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen minors, police say

Latest News

What the Tech: Shooting fireworks with your phone
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of missed court hearing scam
Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus detected in Bay Co. mosquito
Your Best Life: Bridging Decades: The Strength Of Multi-Generational Living
Your Best Life: Bridging Decades: The Strength Of Multi-Generational Living
Your Best Life: Bridging Decades: The Strength Of Multi-Generational Living