EGLE urges vigilance against aquatic invasive species in Michigan waters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is urging vigilance regarding issues such as zebra mussels and the Asian carp in Michigan waters.

July 2-8 is Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week. Here’s how you can help safeguard our stunning lakes:

Prior to and after entering the water, ensure that your boats and trailers are cleaned by removing plants and mud.

Dispose of waste in a trash bin located away from the lake.

Allow boats and equipment to dry for five days before launching them into a different location.

Sanitize live wells using a bleach solution.

Residents are legally required to remove all aquatic organisms - including plants - from watercraft and trailers, and to remove all drain plugs and drain all water from bilges, ballast tanks and live wells before transporting.

