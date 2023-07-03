Eaton Rapids begins 4th of July celebrations with pancake breakfast

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - People celebrated the holiday Saturday with some community events.

On Saturday morning, people celebrated with a fun Fourth of July breakfast in Eaton Rapids.

This is part of the area’s four-day celebration leading to Independence Day. The all-day event started with a pancake breakfast which led to the city-wide garage sale. The city had live music and other activities lined up. One person said it is important to celebrate the holiday with the community.

“It is a big deal,” said Mayor Pam Colestock. “It’s, it’s to, you know, celebrate our freedom, um, of us becoming a country. Um, so we’ve always done a, you know, try to make it a big, um, deal, a big celebration. We always do our parade and our fireworks on the fourth. Many other communities. Um, spread things out like that, but we always make sure that we do those two things directly on the 4th of July.”

The festivities are over for Saturday, but they’ll have more starting Sunday at 9 a.m. and through July 4.

