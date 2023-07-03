Eastern Ingham Farmer’s Market held in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Some people spent their Sunday outside at the farmer’s market.

July 2 was the Eastern Ingham Farmer’s Market, and many braved the cloudy weather to buy flowers and other goods.

The farmer’s market took place at McCormick Park in Williamston. The market started in May and is set to go on until October. It has been going on since 2011 and was originally operated by the city until 2018. Organizers said hundreds show up to the market every week, and this year they have exceeded their number of normal vendors.

“So, our average vendors is usually in the twenties,” said Jane Reagan from Sewing Growth. “But the last two weekends, we broke records with our number of vendors and as the season continues with more produce coming, right, we’ll have more selection of fresh produce from locally local farmers.”

The farmer’s market goes every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

