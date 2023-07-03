Advertise With Us

Calhoun County woman sentenced for threatening violence against Gov. Whitmer

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 33-year-old woman from Marshall was sentenced for threatening violence against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

According to authorities, Tabitha Davis had sent a message through Whitmer’s constituent service website that threatened the governor. Davis reportedly admitted to sending the message and claimed it was free speech. She later pled guilty to malicious use of telecommunication services.

Davis was sentenced to four months probation and a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail. She has also been ordered to complete a mental health treatment and a substance abuse evaluation.

