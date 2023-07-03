Advertise With Us

Amber Alert issued for Lansing 2-year-old

The Lansing Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Smith.(Lansing Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old out of Lansing.

Lansing Police are looking for 26-year-old Rashad Maleek Trice. He is wanted in the kidnapping of Wynter Cole Smith.

Wynter is described as a 2-year-old black female. She has braided, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows. Rice is described as a 28-year-old black male.

They were last seen on Sunday, July 2 around 11:30 p.m. on the south side of Lansing. Police say they were last seen in a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala with the license plate EJR6098. It is unknown what direction the vehicle was headed, but there may be ties to Detroit.

If you have any information on where Trice or Wynter could be, you are asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for the latest updates.

