Amber Alert issued for Lansing 2-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old out of Lansing.

Lansing Police are looking for 26-year-old Rashad Maleek Trice. He is wanted in the kidnapping of Wynter Cole Smith.

Wynter is described as a 2-year-old black female. She has braided, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows. Rice is described as a 28-year-old black male.

They were last seen on Sunday, July 2 around 11:30 p.m. on the south side of Lansing. Police say they were last seen in a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala with the license plate EJR6098. It is unknown what direction the vehicle was headed, but there may be ties to Detroit.

If you have any information on where Trice or Wynter could be, you are asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for the latest updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.