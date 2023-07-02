Advertise With Us

Potter Park Zoo celebrates 4th of July

By DeAnna Giles
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Saturday, families enjoyed an American celebration while visiting Potter Park Zoo. It was a day full of Independence Day festivities.

Families also got the chance to eat grilled hot dogs and burgers near the tiger den. Among the activities included crafters, face painters, and caricature artists.

One organizer at the park says they normally host these events at Lansing mall and says people had a good time at the zoo.

“I think so far everybody’s having a great time,” said Kat Elstad. “Vendors are enjoying being outside and having, you know, getting the aspects of shoppers and potential shoppers. We have holidays coming up and things like that.”

Kat Elstad is the owner of Chaos Events. She says hosting the event at Potter Park is a way to bring people together outside.

This was the organizations first ever event at Potter Park. Their next scheduled event at the zoo is on September 2nd.

