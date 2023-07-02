Lansing police pursue suspect in connection to car shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman’s car was shot at early Sunday morning in south Lansing leading to a police pursuit.

The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 2. Officials told News 10 a woman driving near the area of Jolly Road and Cedar Street had her car shot at by someone she knew.

There were no injuries in the shooting and police then pursued a black Chevy Equinox that police believed was driven by the alleged shooter.

Police said the driver got away.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.