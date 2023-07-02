First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More showers and thunderstorms will pass through the area at times today. The day will not be a total rainout, but if you have outdoor plans stay alert to changing conditions with the radar on the News 10 First Alert Weather app. Severe weather is not expected today, but any thunderstorms will be slow moving and could produce heavy rainfall. Today will be cooler with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight a few showers hold on and an evening thunderstorm is possible. Lows tonight drop back to the mid 60s.

Monday plan on partly cloudy skies with just the slight chance of a shower or two popping up in the afternoon. Monday high temperatures return to the mid 80s. Dew point readings in the low to mid 60s Monday will make for a rather humid day.

Tuesday for the 4th of July we will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. High temperatures top out near 90º Tuesday. Wednesday will be another hot and humid day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures climb to the low 90s Wednesday. A cold front moving through the area Wednesday night is expected to bring more rain and gusty thunderstorms. A few showers and thunderstorms hold on Thursday with high temperatures near 80º. Friday and next weekend should be dry with high temperatures near 80º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 2, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 60º

Lansing Record High: 98° 1966

Lansing Record Low: 38° 2001

Jackson Record High: 100º 1966

Jackson Record Low: 37º 2001

