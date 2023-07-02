Advertise With Us

Eaton Rapids begins Independence Day celebrations

Festivities will continue through July 4th.
The City of Eaton Rapids is hosting a 4-day celebration leading to Independence Day.
By DeAnna Giles
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Here in Mid-Michigan, dozens of people celebrated the Fourth of July ahead of the holiday. This is part of the area’s 4-day celebration leading to Independence Day.

Starting on Saturday, the City of Eaton Rapids kicked off the holiday with a hearty fun breakfast. The all-day event started with a pancake breakfast which led to the city-wide garage sale.

The city had live music and other activities lined up including a chalk fest hosted downtown. One person says it is important to celebrate the holiday with the community.

“It is a big deal. It’s to celebrate our freedom of us becoming a country,” said Eaton Rapids Mayor Pam Colestock. “So, we’ve always try to make it a big deal, a big celebration.”

Colestock says the city celebrates the Fourth of July every year with a variety of activities. She says thousands of people come to watch the parade held on July 4th.

“We always do our parade and our fireworks on the fourth,” said Colestock. “Many other communities spread things out like that, but we always make sure that we do those two things directly on the 4th of July.”

The Independence Day festivities will continue through July 4th. Among those festivities include a city-wide garage sale on Sunday, food trucks and live music on Monday and their Spectacular Firework show on Tuesday starting at 10:15 p.m.

