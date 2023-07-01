Advertise With Us

Over 3 tons of cocaine seized from semi-submersible in Pacific Ocean

Five individuals of different nationalities were detained.
Five individuals of different nationalities were detained.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The secretary of the Navy of Mexico says they intercepted a semi-submersible carrying over 3.5 tons of presumed cocaine in the Pacific Ocean.

The Mexican Navy intercepted the semi-submersible on June 27, the institution announced on Thursday. Five individuals of different nationalities were detained.

Authorities explained in a statement that the vessel is 85 feet with two internal engines, an average speed of eight knots and an autonomy of 20 days.

Five individuals of different nationalities were detained. (MEXICAN NAVY)

According to authorities, the seizure is the most significant bust in 2023 in Mexico during the current administration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim in Lansing homicide
Police find about $70K worth of cocaine following traffic stop in Ingham County
Police find about $70K worth of cocaine following traffic stop in Ingham County
Out-of-this-world UFO-shaped home in DeWitt Township seeks new owner
2 semi-trucks colliding at intersection in Gratiot County leaves 1 dead
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt

Latest News

FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose...
New state laws target contentious topics of gender, guns and abortion
Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
France arrests more than 1,300 people after fourth night of rioting over teen’s killing by police
Five individuals of different nationalities were detained.
Mexican Navy seizes more than 3 tons of cocaine
A Few Showers And Thunderstorms This Weekend