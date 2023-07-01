Michigan State Police searching for missing Eaton County man

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing person who officials say is endangered.

On Saturday, July 1, Michigan State Police announced they are searching for Matthew James Moore who walked away from a house on Arche Road near the Grand River. Officials said he was last seen when he was dropped off at the intersection of S. Waverly Rd. and Plains Rd. at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Matthew is known to have a medical condition that requires treatment and is considered by officials to be a missing endangered person.

State police said Matthew is not a threat to the public and if you see him call 911.

