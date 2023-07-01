Hundreds gather for Capital City Comic-Con

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Artists, cosplayers and robots took over the Lansing Center for Capital City Comic-Con.

The weekend-long event kicked things off Friday, June 30, and continued on Saturday, bringing all things nerdy to Mid-Michigan. Comic-Con is a gathering where fan meets fandom. Many in attendance might say their chosen fandom changed their life, but it changed Jedi Council of America member Ray Skywalker’s name.

“I actually legally changed it,” he said. “My dad passed away in 2007, and his name was Raymond or Ray, so I said, ‘You know what, Raymond Skywalker would work perfectly.’”

Although the costumes on display were nothing short of elaborate, cosplaying is only one small part of the Comic-Con experience. Dozens of independent artists, like Sean Peacock of All Sorrows Illustrations, came out to share their work and build a following of their own.

“A lot of people come here to engage with their fandoms,” he said. “Star Wars, Marvel, all the really big stuff, and that’s great, but what these cons started as, was a way for artists to promote themselves and network with fans and other artists.”

Whether it’s plain or plastic, vendors who return to Capital City Comic-Con year after year know they can always count on seeing a familiar face. To visual FX artist Rob Miller, that’s what Comic-Con is all about.

“It’s great to see all the Con family, and seeing past friends, and faces that we’ve seen before at previous shows,” he said. “It’s great to see everybody. Everybody’s lovin’ it.”

You don’t have to use the force to get through the door. Comic-Con staffers said this weekend for anyone.

“Capitol City ComiCon is an incredible gathering of nerdy people of all walks of life,” said Communications Director Taylor Deatherage.

Capital City Comic-Con continues Sunday, July 2 at the Lansing Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Radisson Hotel Game Hall will also be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

