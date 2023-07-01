DNA identifies man as suspect in 2011 Lapeer County murder cold case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chadwick Shane Mobley is facing charges in connection with the 2011 death of Andrea Eilber.

According to authorities, Eilber was fatally shot in the head at a house in Lapeer. Evidence at the scene was tested for DNA at the time and again in 2022, in an effort that reportedly identified 42-year-old Mobley, who was living in Utah at the time.

When Michigan State Police contacted Mobley in early June, he reportedly fled his home. He was arrested Wednesday in Libby, Montana.

Mobley will be transferred to Michigan to face charges of first-degree murder, felony murder and felony firearm.

If convicted, Mobley faces the possibility of life in prison.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.