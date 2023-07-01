Celebrating Independence Day Weekend safely in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether you’re blasting off fireworks or heading to the beach, here’s some sound advice to keep your holiday celebrations safe.

With Fourth of July weekend travel expected to reach record-breaking numbers, AAA predicts more than 40 million Americans will travel by car at least an hour away from home. Additionally, with the new hands-free law in Michigan, people should remember that it is now illegal to hold your phone while operating a motor vehicle, either while driving or sitting at a stop sign. It is recommended that people have Bluetooth set up or a hands-free device. The only exception to the new law is when calling 911.

Once you reach your destination and begin the Fourth of July festivities, it’s important to take safety precautions, especially when using fireworks.

“You want to keep the family back from where you’re shooting. I always tell people, put it on a flat even surface, put down a piece of plywood, have water on standby,” said Joe Fox, the owner of Fox Fireworks in Leslie. “I really think the biggest thing is don’t put it in your hand and keep a safe distance.”

Besides fireworks, many of you will be heading to one of Michigan’s many beaches.

“No water is completely safe, so there’s always the chance of tragedies happening,” said Pat Whelan, with Michigan DNR Parks and Recreation. “But we do our best to post those flag systems, provide safety equipment, and educate the public to prevent those accidents.”

The Michigan DNR has implemented a flag system to keep people safe at the beach. Green signifies low hazard, yellow indicates medium hazard, red flags represent high hazard but still permit water entry, and the addition of double red flags restricts water entry but allows people to remain on the beach.

