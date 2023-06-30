Your holiday weekend forecast and what we’re working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Claudia Sella joins Taylor at the News 10+ Digital Desk to share what’s coming up on Studio 10 at 3 p.m.! Plus First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on your weekend forecast and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.

More:

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 30, 2023

Average High: 82º Average Low 60º

Lansing Record High: 98° 1913

Lansing Record Low: 41° 1943

Jackson Record High: 100º 1913

Jackson Record Low: 41º 1943

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.