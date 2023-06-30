Advertise With Us

Your holiday weekend forecast and what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Claudia Sella joins Taylor at the News 10+ Digital Desk to share what’s coming up on Studio 10 at 3 p.m.! Plus First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on your weekend forecast and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.

More:

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 30, 2023

  • Average High: 82º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 1913
  • Lansing Record Low: 41° 1943
  • Jackson Record High: 100º 1913
  • Jackson Record Low: 41º 1943

