Your holiday weekend forecast and what we’re working on
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Claudia Sella joins Taylor at the News 10+ Digital Desk to share what’s coming up on Studio 10 at 3 p.m.! Plus First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on your weekend forecast and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.
- Air Quality Alert continues through Saturday
- Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loans
- Biden blames GOP for student loan ruling as 2024 political consequences loom
- Police identify victim in Lansing homicide
- Increased police presence on the water for Independence Day weekend promoting sober boating
- MDOT lifting traffic restrictions for Independence Day travel
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 30, 2023
- Average High: 82º Average Low 60º
- Lansing Record High: 98° 1913
- Lansing Record Low: 41° 1943
- Jackson Record High: 100º 1913
- Jackson Record Low: 41º 1943
