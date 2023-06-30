What’s in the wildfire smoke over the Midwest?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a weekend a lot of us want to spend outside. So, as we head into the holiday, what is in the air that we’re breathing?

This week is Michigan’s first time experiencing wildfire fumes at this level, so not much research has been done within our state. Scientists from Canada have been studying wildfire smoke for quite some time. They said cancer-causing formaldehyde and benzene are just two of the gases found in its fumes.

“It’s quite comparable to industrial, you know if you are close to an industry where this is a pollutant, sometimes the fire smoke can produce levels that are similar to that.” said Cynthia Whaley, a Canadian Climate and Air Quality Scientist.

Whaley studies the effect of wildfire smoke. She said wildfire plumes can increase benzene in the air by up to 10 times. The chemicals are created after wildfire smoke interacts with the sun for a long period of time.

“It’s an area that, there’s a lot of research going into it, and it’s still quite uncertain,” said Whaley.

This graph displays benzene levels in the middle of Greenland after wildfire smoke traveled to the area in 2019. The red lines are when the wildfires took place. You can find more information about benzene, and how it impacts humans at different levels by clicking here.

While the Canadian fires are burning hundreds of miles away, many people here in Mid-Michigan said they are feeling uncertain about how this smoke is affecting their health more long term after spending time outdoors.

“Because we can’t avoid it, there’s nowhere we can run,” said Karen Stringer, a Lansing resident.

“I don’t have lung issues at all, but I did notice that coming home in the evening when I got home, my throat was dry, it was very scratchy, and I mean like noticeably, coming out in the morning to go to work, my eyes automatically start watering like really really bad,” said Daphine Whitfield, a Lansing resident.

While it may seem hard to avoid going outdoors, Whaley said research shows that even a loose-fitting mask, can reduce the fumes you breathe in by up to 50%. Tighter-fitting masks or filtered ones like KN 95 masks do an even better job of keeping your lungs safe.

“I don’t blame people for feeling confused and overwhelmed, everything does help, like when they say stay inside and close your window, it reduces it a lot,” Whaley said.

She said scientists are researching these chemicals and how wildfire smoke affects you across the globe. In the meantime, they said limiting your exposure to the outdoor smoke is the best thing you can do.

News 10 reached out to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency about the chemicals, and they said in an emailed statement, “Many other chemicals are present in wildfire smoke but at much lower concentrations than particulate matter, ozone, and carbon monoxide. These include an extensive list of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) that can be potent respiratory irritants and carcinogens, such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), benzene, formaldehyde, and acrolein. Given that the specific effects of these pollutants are hard to quantify and measure during an active smoke incident, PM2.5 is typically the pollutant that is tracked and monitored, and the pollutant that is used to estimate public health effects from wildfire smoke.”

