Suspect in Battle Creek park shooting arrested in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police helped Lansing police arrest a suspect in a Calhoun County park shooting.

According to Battle Creek police, they pulled over a 19-year-old near Lansing after receiving a tip that he was in the area.

The shooting happened June 21 at Claude Evans Park in Battle Creek, where a fight was reported. Police said they saw a large crowd and people running.

Shots were fired and officers returned fire.

There were a couple hundred people at the park at the time. No injuries were reported.

