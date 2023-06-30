Suspect in Battle Creek park shooting arrested in Lansing
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police helped Lansing police arrest a suspect in a Calhoun County park shooting.
According to Battle Creek police, they pulled over a 19-year-old near Lansing after receiving a tip that he was in the area.
The shooting happened June 21 at Claude Evans Park in Battle Creek, where a fight was reported. Police said they saw a large crowd and people running.
Shots were fired and officers returned fire.
There were a couple hundred people at the park at the time. No injuries were reported.
Read next:
- $25K reward offered for information in fatal 2013 Traverse City hit-and-run
- Jackson County warns of harmful algal blooms found in Portage Lake
- Mackinac Bridge travel outlook for 4th of July holiday
- Police find about $70K worth of cocaine following traffic stop in Ingham County
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.