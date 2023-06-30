Advertise With Us

Suspect in Battle Creek park shooting arrested in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police helped Lansing police arrest a suspect in a Calhoun County park shooting.

According to Battle Creek police, they pulled over a 19-year-old near Lansing after receiving a tip that he was in the area.

The shooting happened June 21 at Claude Evans Park in Battle Creek, where a fight was reported. Police said they saw a large crowd and people running.

Shots were fired and officers returned fire.

There were a couple hundred people at the park at the time. No injuries were reported.

