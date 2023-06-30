Advertise With Us

Studio 10 Tidbit: Wheel of Fortune

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Pat Sajak announcing that he will be retiring following the upcoming season of Wheel of Fortune, Studio 10 found fun tidbits for this iconic show.

This is Pat’s 41st season hosting the popular game show.

Did you know that the first show featuring Pat hosting “Wheel of Fortune” aired on December 28, 1981, and Vanna joined Pat less than a year later on December 13, 1982.

Check out the video for more fun!

For more fun tidbits, you can visit the East Lansing Public Library, https://www.elpl.org/.

