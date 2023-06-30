Advertise With Us

St. Johns’ new mayor envisions bright future for city

"There's a lot of great opportunity for the city moving forward."
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a new day in St. Johns, with the city commission voting for Scott Dzurka to become the next mayor.

Dzurka sat down with News 10 to explain his feelings about his new role.

“There’s a lot of great opportunity for the city moving forward,” Dzurka said. “Whether it’s strengthening our development or downtown or being a stronger partner with local organizations.”

Dzurka said he is honored to be the new mayor of St. Johns and that he will focus on ensuring that teenagers and children in St. Johns have plenty of fun activities.

He takes over from former Mayor Roberta Cocco, who resigned in April, claiming that city staff didn’t assist her in her job.

