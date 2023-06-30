Spend Your Summer at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -From Go karts, axe throwing, gelli ball blasters, karaoke night, the opportunities for fun and excitement at High Caliber are endless!

Their go karts are one of a kind where you and your group can choose two different tracks to race!

The go karts are inclusive and accessible so no matter what you riding style is, you do not miss out on the fun.

There are truly endless opportunities for axe throwing which include unlimited throws and gelli ball blaster activities you can sign up for that will leave you and your team out of breathe!

Likewise, if your pockets are a little bare this summer, High Caliber still has has space for you!

Their freebie events are held in the Double Clutch Lounge where you can enjoy food and beverage over a karoke night, Big Kid Bingo and trivia where you can win giveaways to local events and even Detroit Tiger tickets!

For more information on how you can plan your trip to High Caliber, visit https://highcaliberkarting.com/

