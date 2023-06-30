Several streets in downtown Lansing closing for Independence Day Parade

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several downtown streets in Lansing will be closed Tuesday for the upcoming Independence Day parade.

The City of Lansing said motorists should be aware of the following closures on July 4 beginning at around 9:30 a.m.:

Allegan Street from Capitol Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Ottawa Street from Washington Square to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Capitol Avenue from Washtenaw Street to Ionia Street

Michigan Avenue at Capitol Avenue, Walnut Street from Washtenaw Street to Ionia Street

Pine Street from Ionia Street to Washtenaw Street

Butler Boulevard from Ottawa Street to Ionia Street

The closures are expected to last until around 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

