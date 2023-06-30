Several streets in downtown Lansing closing for Independence Day Parade
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several downtown streets in Lansing will be closed Tuesday for the upcoming Independence Day parade.
The City of Lansing said motorists should be aware of the following closures on July 4 beginning at around 9:30 a.m.:
- Allegan Street from Capitol Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
- Ottawa Street from Washington Square to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
- Capitol Avenue from Washtenaw Street to Ionia Street
- Michigan Avenue at Capitol Avenue, Walnut Street from Washtenaw Street to Ionia Street
- Pine Street from Ionia Street to Washtenaw Street
- Butler Boulevard from Ottawa Street to Ionia Street
The closures are expected to last until around 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.
