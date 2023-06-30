Advertise With Us

Several streets in downtown Lansing closing for Independence Day Parade

(Lansing Public Service Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several downtown streets in Lansing will be closed Tuesday for the upcoming Independence Day parade.

The City of Lansing said motorists should be aware of the following closures on July 4 beginning at around 9:30 a.m.:

  • Allegan Street from Capitol Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
  • Ottawa Street from Washington Square to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
  • Capitol Avenue from Washtenaw Street to Ionia Street
  • Michigan Avenue at Capitol Avenue, Walnut Street from Washtenaw Street to Ionia Street
  • Pine Street from Ionia Street to Washtenaw Street
  • Butler Boulevard from Ottawa Street to Ionia Street

The closures are expected to last until around 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

