Safety experts offer tips for handling fireworks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fireworks are a favorite way to celebrate Independence Day, but without taking proper precautions, they can be dangerous.

Whether people watch them from afar or light off fireworks on their private property, Family Medicine Physician, Dr. Dylan McKay believes there’s no such thing as being too careful. Mishandling explosives could turn a night of family fun into a night spent in the emergency room; McKay has seen it happen many times before.

“Most common things to have injured are the hands and fingers, and the most common types of injuries that we will see are burns,” he said.

Sparklers, smoke bombs, and snappers are often considered kid-friendly fireworks, but even they can cause serious harm. McKay said the metal handle of a sparkler can heat up by thousands of degrees and easily cause a burn if there is no adult to supervise.

If the severity of a burn isn’t apparent right away, McKay recommends a trip to the hospital, just to be safe.

First responders at the Lansing Fire Department have already been prepping for what they expect to be a busy Fourth of July. Asst. Chief Kenneth Lay is hoping people won’t have to give them a call if they treat fireworks like the dangerous tools they are.

“These are not toys,” he said. “They’re not something to play with, and they should not be pointed at somebody, because of the fact that you’re using a dangerous weapon to play with.”

Before people light off their fireworks, Lay recommends checking the manufacturer’s instructions on the box, and following them closely. He said people should keep a bucket of water or hose nearby to extinguish any flames, and most importantly, keep watch of children.

With Independence Day fast approaching, sales have continued to climb at Fox Fireworks in Leslie. Owner Joe Fox has plenty of conversations about fireworks safety with his customers, especially when it comes to which fireworks are appropriate for different age groups.

“When you’re talking about the younger kids, keep it to snap pops and sparklers,” he said. “You’re supposed to be 18 to light anything, so I would say anything with a fuse should be lit by an adult.”

While it’s important to consider the safety of kids and pets, Navy veteran Stephanie Aust encourages people to check in on their local vets, too.

“I wish people would be more aware of their neighbors and what their needs are as veterans,” she said. “I’m lucky, I didn’t have any explosive reactions, anything like that, but I do know people that don’t like fireworks.”

