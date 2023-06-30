Police identify victim in Lansing homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police identified the victim in the homicide that occurred Sunday.

Previous story: One man killed in Lansing homicide

On June 25, around 1 a.m., police responded to the area of E. St. Joseph Street and Cherry Street. When Officers arrived in the area, they found a man dead on the road with a gunshot wound.

Officials identified the man as 58-year-old Willie Allen.

So far, no arrest has been made. Lansing Police said this was not a random act and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, MSP Detective Trooper Zachary Darter at 517-483-4495 or send a private message to the department’s Facebook page.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.