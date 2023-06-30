Advertise With Us

Police identify victim in Lansing homicide

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police identified the victim in the homicide that occurred Sunday.

Previous story: One man killed in Lansing homicide

On June 25, around 1 a.m., police responded to the area of E. St. Joseph Street and Cherry Street. When Officers arrived in the area, they found a man dead on the road with a gunshot wound.

Officials identified the man as 58-year-old Willie Allen.

So far, no arrest has been made. Lansing Police said this was not a random act and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, MSP Detective Trooper Zachary Darter at 517-483-4495 or send a private message to the department’s Facebook page.

