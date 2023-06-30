Mid-Michigan Matters: Summer scavenger hunt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - How well do you know the city of Lansing?

There’s an opportunity to get to know Lansing in a fun and adventurous way.

Marcus Wells, with the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to talk about a month-long scavenger hunt and what it means for the community.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.