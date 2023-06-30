Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Summer scavenger hunt

How well do you know the city of Lansing?
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - How well do you know the city of Lansing?

There’s an opportunity to get to know Lansing in a fun and adventurous way.

Marcus Wells, with the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to talk about a month-long scavenger hunt and what it means for the community.

